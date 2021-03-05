Soldier dies after being injured in live fire training exercise in Pembrokeshire

A sergeant in the Welsh Guards has died after being injured in a live firing exercise in Pembrokeshire.

The incident is believed to have happened at the Castlemartin Training Area on Thursday.

An army spokesperson said: ''It is with great sadness we can confirm the death of a soldier on March 4.

''Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this tragic time.

''The circumstances surrounding this death are being investigated and it would be inappropriate to comment any further.''

According to the Ministry of Defence website, the Welsh Guards have a ''dual role'' as a ''light role infantry'' as well as as ''world class ceremonial soldiers, guarding the Royal Family.''