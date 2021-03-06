Residents 'shocked' after teenage girl dies and two injured in Treorchy incident

Residents in Treorchy have been speaking to ITV Cymru Wales following the incident

People living in Ynyswen have told ITV Cymru Wales that they've been left feeling "shocked" after a teenage girl died in a serious incident in Treorchy on Friday.

South Wales Police confirmed that a 16-year-old girl died after the incident in the Rhondda on Friday.

The cause of death has not been confirmed with police describing the death as ''sudden and unexplained.''

Emergency services were called to Baglan Street, Treorchy at midday on Friday after reports of a stabbing.

Two men have also been arrested in connection with the incident. Both are currently in hospital receiving treatment for serious injuries.

Police say they were known to each other.

Flowers have been left outside the restaurant whilst police continue their investigations into the incident.

The community is said to be "in shock" over the incident.

One person from the village told ITV Cymru Wales: "I should think everyone is very shocked because everyone knows everybody.

"For this sort of thing to happen...it's a shock to the community."

Another resident said: "It's such a young life lost. We're a close community and yesterday we didn't really know what was going on, there was about 30 police cars and ambulances here."