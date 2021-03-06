Teenager who died after 'serious incident' in Treorchy named as Wenjing Xu

A teenager that died following a 'serious incident' in Treorchy on Friday has been named as Wenjing Xu, police have confirmed.

The 16-year-old girl died after an incident in the Rhondda on Friday, where emergency services were called to the village of Ynyswen.

South Wales Police says Wenjing Xu's death is now being treated as a murder and an investigation is being led the force’s Major Crime Investigation Team.

Officers say a 31 year-old man, known to the victim, is in police custody having been arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 38 year-old man is also in police custody in connection with the incident.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Ynyswen on Friday.

Wenjing Xu's family are currently being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

They said: "Wenjing had a very gentle soul, she was a very quiet person. Wenjing helped the whole family, working in the family takeaway.

"She enjoyed school and worked very hard. She was loved by her family.”

Flowers have been left at the scene in memory of the teenager.

The Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Lewis, said: "Following completion of the post mortem examination we are now able to confirm that we are treating Wenjing’s death as Murder”."This is a tragic and shocking incident - our thoughts are with Wenjing’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

"I can reassure the community that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

"A 31 year-old man, known to the victim, is in police custody having been arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 38 year-old man is also in police custody in connection with the incident.

"Both are being treated in hospital as a result of injuries sustained during the incident. I remain grateful for the support we have received from the local community during our enquiries."