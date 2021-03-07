A further 18 people have died after contracting coronavirus, bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Wales to 5,403.

Public Health Wales confirmed that 152 new cases of the virus had been confirmed on Sunday, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in Wales to 205,038.

Public Health Wales says Wales currently has less than 50 cases of the virus per 100,000 people.

Coronavirus regulations are currently in force in Wales. Credit: PA Images

Dr Giri Shankar, Public Health Wales, said: "The weekly incidence of COVID-19 infections is now below 50 cases per 100,000 population in more than half of the local authorities in Wales, with the overall rate at 46.4 cases per 100,000.

"This does vary between local authority areas and therefore we remind the public that Level 4 restrictions are still in place.

"This weekend you should stay at home, work from home if you can, wear a face covering where required, wash your hands regularly and stay two metres from anyone you do not live with.

"We remind everyone that four people from two different households are now able to meet outdoors for socially distanced local exercise.

"However, please remember this is solely for the purpose of exercise and that individuals should remain at a social distance, and that this guidance doesn’t apply to private gardens."