Patients and staff evacuated from Ysbyty Cwm Rhondda after hospital ward fire

Patients and staff were evacuated from the Ysbyty Cwm Rhondda on Sunday morning due to a fire on a residential ward.

Fire crews were called to deal with the blaze in Tonypandy, evacuating people from the ward to deal with the incident.

Patients and staff at the hospital are believed to be 'safe' following the evacuation.

Patients and staff in the hospital were evacuated for saftey. Credit: Google Maps

A spokesperson for Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board said: "In the early hours of Sunday morning, a fire incident happened at one of community hospitals - Ysbyty Cwm Rhondda.

"The fire affected one ward and no harm came to any patients or staff as a result of the incident.

"All patients affected by the incident were promptly relocated within the hospital for their safety.

"Our staff acted extremely quickly, and combined with the effectiveness of our Health Board’s fire protocols, the fire was confined to one area of the site and swiftly resolved.

"Any members of the public due to visit the hospital today, in accordance with the current COVID restrictions, should feel completely reassured that the hospital is safe.

"All next of kin of patients affected by this incident have been communicated with. We are grateful for the support of our emergency services colleagues in handling this incident."

The fire was on a 'single ward' of the hospital. Credit: Google Maps

Councillor Andrew Morgan, Leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council tweeted about the incident on Sunday morning and said: "Emergency planning have just made me aware of an incident in the Rhondda where there is a fire.

"I understand there has been an evacuation and people are safe."