The family of a soldier who died after being injured in a live firing exercise in Pembrokeshire have said they are "heartbroken" and "not ready to say goodbye".

Sergeant Gavin Hillier, from the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, was fatally injured at Castlemartin in Pembrokeshire on Thursday 4 March.

In a tribute posted on social media by the Welsh Guards, Sergeant Hillier's wife and sons said they cannot "express how proud they are" of him and he will live on through his two boys.

Sergeant Hillier served in Iraq and Afghanistan and was awarded the Long Service and Good Conduct medal by The Prince of Wales in 2019.

He is the fourth person to die at the Castlemartin RAC Range in the past nine years.

Two corporals died at the site in 2017 after their tank exploded during a training exercise.

In the tribute, Sergeant Hillier's wife Karyn said: “I thank you for the day you came into my life and made me your wife and became the father to our two beautiful boys.

"We are absolutely heartbroken and can't express how proud we are of you. Our boys will continue to make you proud and you will forever live on through them.

"Daddy we are not ready to say goodbye just yet so until we meet again, we love you always.

"Love your heartbroken wife and boys.”

Sergeant Hiller's mother, Karen Selway, and her partner also said how "proud" they were of him. In a tribute, they said: "You made me so proud of you from the day you were born and we will be proud for always.

"Rest in peace my son you will always be my little boy.”

Sergeant Hillier's wife said: "We are not ready to say goodbye just yet so until we meet again, we love you always." Credit: Welsh Guards

Other tributes from Sergeant Hiller's colleagues described him as "a fierce Welshman" who was "extremely popular and widely respected".

Commanding Officer, Lt Col H S Llewelyn-Usher, said Sergeant 'Gav' Hillier "was an outstanding soldier and a close friend".

Lt Col H S Llewelyn-Usher added: "A larger than life character, he did everything with a smile on his face, and was a pillar of the Sergeants’ Mess.

"I am lucky to have served with him, but most of all to call him my friend. My heart goes out to his family and friends.”

Sergeant Hillier was awarded the Long Service and Good Conduct medal by Prince Charles in 2019. Credit: Welsh Guards

An investigation into Sergeant Hiller's death is being led by Dyfed-Powys Police. The force said it is liaising with the Health and Safety Executive and the Ministry of Defence.

In a statement, the force said: "Dyfed-Powys Police were called to the site at just before 10:45pm on Thursday, March 4.

"Sadly, a man was pronounced dead shortly after. Our thoughts are with his family, who have been informed of the incident and are being supported by specialist officers."

Sergeant Hillier's death is the fourth to happen at the Pembrokeshire site in the past nine years.

Four years ago, two corporals died at Castlemartin when their tank exploded during a training exercise.

In 2012 a solider also lost their life after being shot in the head while relaxing at a location just outside the training range.