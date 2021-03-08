The family of two brothers who died within two weeks of each other have expressed their heartbreak as their mother continues to battle coronavirus in hospital.

Ramzan Makani, 44, from Cardiff, died of organ failure just 16 days after his 45-year-old brother, Raheem Makani, died after suffering a sudden heart attack.

Their 77-year-old mother, Khatun Makani, is mourning the deaths of her only children from a hospital bed as she now battles coronavirus.

Raheem had spent 10 days in intensive care at the prior to his death.

Ramzan's wife, Rachel Makani, said the death of the two brothers has completely devastated the family.

The 44-year-old mum-of-two had been hospitalised with coronavirus herself. Her husband died in the same bed she had been treated in at the University Hospital of Wales just days earlier.

Rachel said that while Raheem and Ramzan had not always been close, the brothers looked out for each other in later years. Credit: Rachel Makani

"I’m absolutely heartbroken, two brothers gone just like that, within a month - our family is broken," said Rachel.

"We are all numb. I am recovering from coronavirus myself, I spent two weeks in hospital fighting for my life.

"Their mother is in hospital with Covid now, fighting. It's heartbreaking."

Her husband Ramzan, who suffered with underlying health issues, had previously been diagnosed with coronavirus. However, Rachel said he refused hospitalisation.

"When I came out of the hospital, I looked at him, and he had lost around three stone in weight," she said.

"His skin was bright yellow. He had liver failure and a week later died of organ failure."

Ramzan was hospitalised on the same day Rachel returned home, but sadly died on 25 February.

Rachel said Ramzan lived for his family. Credit: Rachel Makani

Raheem, Ramzan's older brother, was buried on 27 February. Rachel said the brothers' elderly mother Khatun is now battling coronavirus and pneumonia in hospital.

Rachel said: "I think she’s losing the will, she’s giving up. She’s lost both of her sons, both her children.

"She is absolutely beside herself, she feels as though she has lost her world, she’s lost everything."I’m trying to keep her going, saying she still has me and the kids. Both brothers couldn't have kids so she treats mine like her grandchildren."

Raheem and Ramzan were Khatun Makani's only children. Credit: Rachel Makani

Rachel has two children from a previous relationship but said Ramzan was like a father to Junaib, 25, and Olivia, 22."He lived for me, the kids and our dog, Maisy. We got her when she was six weeks old. Rams couldn't have kids so we got the dog together.

"He treated my kids as his own, my daughter was only 12 and my son 16 at the time when we met."

Paying tribute to Ramzan, Rachel said: "He had a huge heart, he’d give anyone anything, he was just the most kind-hearted person that I’ve ever met.

"He was our life. We lived in our own world where it was just us, the kids and the dog. He would never see anyone struggle, he would be the first to give you his last £5 in his pocket."

Paying tribute to Raheem at the time of his death last month, his close friend Matt Zain described him as "full of life".

Raheem Makani was a well-known figure in Cardiff. Credit: Rachel Makani

Raheem Makani was a popular figure in Cardiff having worked as a DJ in different clubs and bars across the city for more than two decades.

He was most recently known for his role as a DJ and Radio presenter on Radio Cardiff and formerly Kiss FM.

He was also a carer for his elderly mother.

Matt said: "He didn't have a bad bone in his body.

"He was charismatic, caring, funny, loving - he was everybody's 'brother'. It's a big blow to everyone who knew him and the kind person he was."

Rachel has now set up a fundraising page to help pay for Ramzan's funeral, as well as help the family who have been devastated by the loss of both men.