In the shadow of one of Wales’ most iconic mountains sits Tylebrythos farm - owned for five generations by the Phillips family.

For Stella, Andrew aka Flash, and their children Lexi and Cam, the Brecon Beacons are an intrinsic part of their farming way of life. From nourishing the farms and livestock, to being the families very own weather vane.

“Whenever you see cloud on the tops you’re thinking I need to get the washing in,” said Stella.

With historic grazing rights to the Brecon Beacons, every year the Phillips family turn out their flock onto the southern slopes of Pen y Fan. It is a tradition that’s been unchanged for generations.

For Dai, it is a chance to share the farming tradition with his son.

David (Dai) Phillips is the fourth generation of the family to have farmed this land. Every autumn he walks the old sheep paths on the mountain to help round up the livestock.

“I’ve been doing this since I was a boy, since I was ten," explained Dai.

“The years are passing me by now, I’m heading towards the old 75 mark and it’s telling on me now a bit. But I like it, I love doing it, it’s a part of life.

“I’m glad I've got someone to take it on after me. Flash,” Dai added.

Sheep gathering on Pen-y-fan Mountain is another routine part of life for the Phillips family.

With around a thousand sheep and fifty cows, the work on the farm never stops, and the weather can have a big impact.

As snow coated the summit of Pen Y Fan for the first time in 2020, the Phillips family welcomed some new arrivals.

“You can pretty much guarantee that when the first lamb comes it’s going to snow and it’s proved it today. We’ve just had our first set of twins,” said Flash.

For the children Lexi and Cam, lambing time brings even more opportunities to help out on the farm. At just eight years old, Lexi is already playing midwife and four-year-old Cam helps feed the new arrivals.

But the joys of spring were dampened by the arrival of the pandemic.

With the National Park closed and people told to stay at home, the farmers found themselves cut off from the outside world. But work here has to continue.

“Regardless of this crisis we still produce food. Every hour, every day,” said Stella.

Nothing stops for farming Flash Phillips

"These crops are going in now so people have got food to eat. It’s just a massive wheel that keeps turning,” said Flash.

And the family are keen to show their support for key workers in their own unique way:

Cam and Lexi have are always keen to get involved in life on the farm.

You can follow the Phillips family as they navigate their way through the seasons on ‘A Year in the Beacons’ starting on Monday 8 March at 8pm on ITV Wales.