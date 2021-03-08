Watch the full report by Mike Griffiths

Floral tributes continue to be left outside a Chinese takeaway in memory of a teenager who died following a ''serious incident'' in Treorchy on Friday.

Wenjing Xu, 16, died after the incident in Ynyswen, which saw up to 30 emergency services descend on the village.

The 16-year-old's death is being treated as murder and an investigation is being led by South Wales Police's Major Crime Investigation Team.

Two police cars still remain outside the Blue Sky takeaway, where scores of tributes have also been laid.

Two police cars remain outside the takeaway in Treorchy Credit: ITV Wales

On Saturday, Wenjing Xu's family described her as a ''gentle soul.''

Paying tribute to her, they said: ''She was a very quiet person. Wenjing helped the whole family, working in the family takeaway.

"She enjoyed school and worked very hard. She was loved by her family.”

Floral tributes continue to be left for Wenjing Xu Credit: ITV Wales

South Wales Police say a 31 year-old man, known to the victim, is in police custody having been arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 38 year-old man is also in police custody in connection with the incident.

Police Officers have been seen entering and leaving the takeaway in the village as their investigation continue.