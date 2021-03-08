Wales records no new deaths from Covid in last 24 hours

Wales has recorded no new deaths from coronavirus, latest data from Public Health Wales show.

It comes as the country edges closer towards administering one million first doses of the vaccine. Figures published on Monday show 998,296 vaccines had been given to people around the country since the nationwide vaccine rollout began in December.

According to PHW data, the last time zero deaths were recorded was 9 September 2020.

In a statement, Dr Giri Shankar, from Public Health Wales, said while it is "encouraging news", there is often a lag in reporting deaths following the weekend.

“The weekly incidence of COVID-19 infections is now below 50 cases per 100,000 population in more than half of the local authorities in Wales, with the overall rate at 44.6 cases per 100,000."

The data shows that rates are continuing fall. In December, the positivity rate was 22.6% between 7 - 13 December where 570.9 per 100,000 were believed to have the virus.

PHW confirmed 164 new cases of the virus bringing the total number to 205,202 since the pandemic began.

Dr Shankar added, “We remind the public that Level 4 restrictions are still in place. You should stay at home, work from home if you can, wear a face covering where required, wash your hands regularly and stay two metres from anyone you do not live with."