An area of Cardiff Bay where large group gatherings have happened during lockdown is being cordoned off by Cardiff Council.

Following discussions with South Wales Police, the decision was made to erect fencing around the steps of the Oval Basin to discourage people from meeting and sitting there while Covid-19 restrictions are in place.

The area was also fenced off last summer for the same reason.

Last weekend, police officers had to move along crowds who had gathered there to enjoy the sunny weather.

The current lockdown rules mean people are not allowed to meet up socially with anyone who is not in their support bubble or household.

The steps will be fenced off ahead of the weekend.

Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure, Cllr Peter Bradbury, said: "The improving weather over the last couple of weekends has seen increasing numbers of people congregating in Cardiff Bay.

“The vast majority of people are continuing to obey the rules, but it’s really important that we all play our part. The last thing any of us want is for all the good work to reduce the number of positive cases in Cardiff to be undone when we have come so far.”

Last summer, large crowds gathered on the steps and broke lockdown rules in doing so. Credit: South Wales Police

A fence was also set up last summer following a series of large gatherings on the steps.

At the time, police officers had to disperse crowds and additional council staff were deployed to carry out a massive clean-up operation. This cost the taxpayer thousands of pounds.

Under the current lockdown rules, people are not allowed to meet and socialise with others who are not in their household or support bubble. People are also required to 'stay at home', unless they have an essential reason for leaving - like for work or to buy food.

That rule could be replaced with a 'stay local' mandate by Welsh Government on March 12, when they announce any changes to lockdown measures as part of their three-weekly review.