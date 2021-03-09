Michael Sheen reveals he's been ill with Covid for weeks in 'scary' battle

Welsh Hollywood actor Michael Sheen has revealed he has been ill with coronavirus for a number of weeks.

The 52-year-old Newport-born star described his experience as "very difficult and quite scary".

In a social media post celebrating International Women's Day, he praised the women who had helped him through the ordeal.

He said: "I've spent the last few weeks laid low by Covid. It's been very difficult and quite scary.

"On International Women's Day, I want to thank all the incredible women - Anna, Mum, Lily, Joanne, my friends and all the women I am lucky enough to have support me who've helped me through this."

Sheen recently starred as himself alongside David Tennant in a new BBC series that was predominantly filmed from home.

'Staged' follows the two bickering actors as they try to navigate the world of home-working and virtual Hollywood.