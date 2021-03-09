Police have issued a warning to drug users across Swansea and Neath Port Talbot after the death of one person and hospitalisation of another.

South Wales Police believe both incidents, which both happened within the last week, are believed to be linked to "a particularly bad batch of steroids" circulating in the area.

In a statement the force said it is urging drug users in the area to be "extra cautious".

South Wales Police also warned drug users that these steroids are illegal and that they could contain a cocktail of toxic ingredients.

Detective Inspector David Wells said: “Users of controlled drugs should be aware that they can never be 100% sure of exactly what they are taking.

“I would urge all drug users in the area to be cautious and to seek advice and support from local support services in order to try and protect themselves.”

The Wales Drug and Alcohol Helpline - 0808 808 2234 – provides a free and bilingual single point of contact for anyone in Wales wanting further information or help relating to drugs or alcohol.