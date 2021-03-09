Police investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl in Treorchy, south Wales, are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward if they have dashcam footage.

Wenjing Xu died during an alleged attack, which also left two men in their 30s with injuries, at the Blue Sky takeaway on Baglan Street on March 5.

Detectives said the area was busy around the time of the incident and motorists may have seen it unfold between 11:50am and 12:15pm.

The teenager's death is being treated as murder and South Wales Police's Major Crime team are heading up the investigation.

Flowers have been laid in tribute outside the Blue Sky takeaway where Wenjing Xu died. Credit: ITV Wales

Police were called to Baglan Street at around midday on Friday after reports of a stabbing at the takeaway.

Up to 30 emergency service vehicles, including an air ambulance, descended on the area.

A 31-year-old man known to the victim has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and a man aged 38 is also in police custody in connection with the case.

Both are being treated in hospital for injuries sustained during the incident and are in a stable condition.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Lewis, who is leading the investigation, said: "We have a dedicated team of officers who have been carrying out extensive inquiries in the area and I would like to thank all those who have got in touch so far.

"We know that the incident occurred at a very busy time of the day when lots of cars will have driven past the Blue Sky premises which is at the centre of our inquiries, and it is likely that a number of those people will have dashcam footage which may help us."

Police were alerted to reports of a stabbing at the takeaway at around midday on Friday 5 March. Credit: PA Images

Mr Lewis added: "This is an extremely difficult and traumatic time for Wenjing's family.

"I am aware there is speculation and rumour online, so I would urge people to be respectful, and not fuel that situation.

"We are monitoring open source platforms and anybody who commits offences will be robustly dealt with."

In a statement released last week, the teenager's family described her as having "a very gentle soul" who "enjoyed school and worked very hard". They added: "She was loved by her family."

Specially trained officers continue to support Wenjing Xu's family.