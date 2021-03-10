Cardiff taxi drivers raise more than £10,000 for food banks

Watch the report by ITV Wales reporter Mike Griffiths

Cardiff taxi drivers have been thanked for raising thousands of pounds for local food banks. Many of them have seen their own incomes fall during the pandemic, but said they were inspired to raise the money after seeing other families struggling.In November, drivers from across the city protested outside the Welsh Government's offices, calling for more financial support.

The following month, the Welsh Government announced drivers would be eligible for discretionary grants via their local authorities.Taxi driver and Unite branch secretary Yusef Jama said the support was a lifeline for many."We knew drivers were struggling to feed their families. We had drivers who've got anxiety and depression, and many other concerns. Sometimes they were even going to food banks themselves."Yusef decided to rally his fellow drivers to contribute money for local charities, including Cardiff Foodbank.

The money has been shared among several food banks

Each contributed whatever they could afford. Together, they raised more than £10,000. The money has been shared among several food banks and community projects in the capital.

Eleanor Sanders from the Cardiff Foodbank said, "We are very very grateful to the taxi drivers who have really done deep into their pockets in a time where they themselves are finding that the economic pressure."

The drivers credit Yusef's friendly encouragement and determination to meet their target.

Taxi driver Paul O'Hara said, "There was a time where I'd wake up in the morning to another message off Yusef!"