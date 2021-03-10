Man, 31, charged with murder of teenager Wenjing Lin

A 31-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a teenage girl in Treorchy and the attempted murder of another man.

Chun Xu has been charged over the death of 16-year-old Wenjing Lin, who died after an incident at the Blue Sky Takeaway on Baglan Street.

Mr Xu will now appear before Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Another man, aged 38, had also been arrested at the time of the incident although South Wales Police has confirmed he is no longer being treated as a suspect.

He was taken to hospital after the incident where he remains in a stable condition.

The incident prompted a substantial emergency services response

In a statement, South Wales Police said: "We can confirm that Chun XU, aged 31, has been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Wenjing LIN (alias Wenjing XU), as well as the attempted murder of a 38-year-old man.

"He will appear before Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court on Thursday, 11th March, 2021.

"A 38 year-old man previously arrested in connection with the incident remains in hospital in a stable condition and is no longer being treated as a suspect in relation to this incident."

Tributes were left at the scene of the incident

Emergency services were called to an incident in the village of Ynyswen at around midday last Friday following reports of a stabbing.

Locals described seeing around 30 vehicles at the scene at the height of the incident, with the Welsh Ambulance Service sending one rapid response vehicle, three ambulances, a hazardous response team and the Wales Air Ambulance.

The First Minister Mark Drakeford had posted on social media at the time advising people to avoid the area, with MP for the Rhondda Chris Bryant saying he was aware of "disturbing events."

Weinjing's school had earlier paid tribute to the teenage girl, saying she was a "master class in how to be the very best version of yourself that you can be."

In a statement, Treorchy Comprehensive School said: "The school will remember Wenjing Lin as a positive role model.

"She was extremely hard working and was in the middle of studying for her GCSEs and had ambitions to go on to study Psychology and Maths and further Maths at A Level.

"Wenjing took an active part in school life, travelling to Patagonia and being part of the school’s Combined Cadet Force, where she made many friends, who will remember her dry sense of humour and a person who inspired many others.

"She was also however a very responsible pupil who managed to combine her academic ambitions with a real commitment to support her family business."