Plaid Cymru MS Helen Mary Jones has apologised and pledged to attend awareness training after alleged transphobia led to a non-binary Senedd candidate standing down.

The MS for Mid and West Wales has come under fire for making allegedly transphobic comments and sharing similarly offensive content on social media.

In December, Ms Jones apologised after sharing a tweet that criticised people who equated trans discrimination with the Holocaust.

In a statement, Ms Jones said she recognised that her actions have caused "a lot of hurt and harm to a lot of people".

She added: "I specifically recognise that some of the accounts I follow and retweet have shared content which is unacceptable and transphobic and I very much regret the impact of this on individuals as well as on the trans community more broadly.

"For this, I sincerely apologise to the trans community for the pain and hurt I have caused. I am still learning".

She also said she would be deleting her Twitter account a few hours after sharing the statement.

Earlier this week, Owen Hurcum, deputy mayor for Bangor, pulled out as a candidate for Plaid because they could not stand while it "continues to platform a candidate who has promoted, and continues to promote, transphobia".

Announcing the decision on social media, the 23-year-old said they had reached it with the "utmost sadness and disappointment".

Ms Jones is the candidate in the party’s main target seat of Llanelli.Plaid Cymru said it has a "clear and unequivocal" policy supporting the rights of trans people, and will continue to campaign to devolve equality matters.

Furthermore in her statement, Ms Jones said other party members would attend the training carried out by an external organisation "recognised by the trans community".