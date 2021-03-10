A secondary school attended by 16-year-old Wenjing Xu, the teenager who died following an incident in Treorchy, has paid tribute to her.

Wenjing died during an alleged attack, which also left two men in their 30s with injuries, at the Blue Sky takeaway on Baglan Street on March 5.

Police cars remained outside a property in Ynyswen following the incident

The 16-year-old's death is being treated as murder and an investigation is being led by South Wales Police's Major Crime Investigation Team.

In a tribute to her, her school, where she is known as Wenjing Lin, described her as a "master class in how to be the very best version of yourself that you can be."

"The school will remember Wenjing Lin as a positive role model. She was extremely hard working and was in the middle of studying for her GCSEs and had ambitions to go on to study Psychology and Maths and further Maths at A Level.

“Wenjing took an active part in school life, travelling to Patagonia and being part of the school’s Combined Cadet Force, where she made many friends, who will remember her dry sense of humour and a person who inspired many others.

“She was also however a very responsible pupil who managed to combine her academic ambitions with a real commitment to support her family business."

Floral tributes were left at the scene

The statement goes on to say that Wenjing was an "honest and passionate pupil"... "who believed that it was important to always stand up for what you believe in."

The school added that it is working with outside agencies to supports those affected by the tragedy.

"Students in Year 11 and across other year groups have already had access to immediate support, and this will continue with the support of trained counsellors during the weeks ahead.”

South Wales Police say a 31-year-old man, known to the victim, is in police custody having been arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 38-year-old man is also in police custody in connection with the incident.