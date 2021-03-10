Wales manager Ryan Giggs will not be involved in the team's upcoming international camp, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) have confirmed.

The 47-year-old former Manchester United footballer is currently on bail after he was arrested over a reported row with his "on-off girlfriend" Kate Greville.

Robert Page will take charge for the next three matches against Belgium, Mexico and the Czech Republic.

Page will be supported by Albert Stuivenberg, as was the case during the last international window in November.

Wales is due to face Belgium on March 24. The squad for the upcoming international matches will be announced on March 15.

The FAW said it had come to a "mutual" agreement with Giggs that he would not beinvolved in the upcoming matches.

The FAW added it will not be making any further comments at this time.

Giggs was arrested on suspicion of assault in November 2020. He was later bailed and this was recently extended until May 1.

A statement released on behalf of Giggs at the time of his arrest said: "Mr Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him.

"He is co-operating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations."

Giggs won 64 caps for Wales and played for Manchester United, winning 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, four FA Cups and three League Cups. He is also a co-owner of League Two side Salford City.