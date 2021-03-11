Gusts of over 80mph cause disruption and powercuts across Wales

Some homes across Wales are without power on Thursday morning as gusts of over 80mph have been recorded overnight.

Capel Curig recorded winds of up to 86mph as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds.

Travel disruption is likely with many reports of road closures due to fallen trees and power lines.

The Severn Bridge and Cleddau Bridge have been closed in both directions, while a 30mph speed limit has been imposed on the Britannia Bridge on Anglesey.

There is also rail disruption this morning, with services suspended between Pontypridd, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil due to a fallen tree.

The RNLI urged people to exercise caution Credit: PA

The RNLI urged people to exercise caution if visiting exposed cliffs, seafronts or piers due to the "severe safety risk" caused by the wind, which is expected to be accompanied by heavy showers.

The charity's head of water safety Gareth Morrison said earlier this week: "In a normal year around 150 people lose their lives at the coast and we know that more than half of those never intended to be in the water.

"So, whether you are walking, running or cycling at the coast, please be extra responsible and avoid taking unnecessary risks or entering the water."

But the unsettled weather is expected to ease over the course of the weekend, with no weather warnings in place for the weekend.

Meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: "The weekend is set to have an unsettled start but nothing usual for the time of year."

He added: "We could see some strong winds during the early hours of Saturday morning and lots of heavy showers around particularly in the west.

"But as we go head into Sunday they should become less frequent and not quite as heavy, so it is an unsettled start but as the weekend goes on the winds will start to ease a little bit."

