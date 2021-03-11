Video report by ITV Wales journalist Richard Morgan

Homeless people in Wales have welcomed the news that they will be added to the priority list for a Covid-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Vaughan Gething confirmed that those who are currently or have recently experienced homelessness will be moved into priority group 6.

It includes people who are sleeping rough, in emergency accommodation and those in supported accommodation.

Heather is currently living in emergency accommodation in the Huggard Centre in Cardiff.

After being admitted to hospital with a stomach problem, she caught the virus and was moved to a Covid ward for 16 days.

During that time two people on her ward died.

Heather had a mild case of coronavirus but says it ''wasn't a walk in the park'' Credit: ITV Wales

Heather said, ''I was lucky in that I only had moderate symptoms but I can tell you that wasn't a walk in the park either.

''I was achey, I was very fatigued. I'm still suffering from the fatigue.''

Heather believes those who are homeless are more at risk from the virus and the news that she will soon be invited for a vaccination is a welcome one.

She said, ''I think in the situation we are in, being homeless, just being in close proximity to each other, it's very necessary that we have access to the vaccine because a lot of people don't practice social distancing or wear masks so the less we are exposed to it the better.''

Homeless people are more likely to have an underlying health condition which leaves them vulnerable to coronavirus. Those sleeping rough are particularly vulnerable.

Helen has never been in a position where she had to sleep rough, but is aware of the difficulties those that do face.

''It breaks my heart to see people who are sleeping under bridges or sleeping outside the day centre.

''I can't imagine how awful that must be and I could cry when I think about it.''

Wayne is receiving his vaccine today Credit: ITV Wales

Wayne has had the good news that he will be getting his coronavirus vaccine today.

He is living in a hostel, where there have been cases of the virus.

Wayne said, ''I've been very worried because there's been Covid here in the hostel and we've all had to self-isolate. So we have been very worried.

''It's been terrifying to be honest.

''Hopefully we can start moving on from this and put it behind us.''

