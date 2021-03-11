Junior doctor says the pandemic has made his speech condition worse

Video report by ITV journalist Jess Main

A junior doctor in Swansea has spoken out about the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on people with speech conditions.

Ishaq Sardar, who has a stammer, says the way our communication has changed in the past year can make speech conditions more difficult to control.

Wearing face masks, having less opportunity for social interaction and communicating by video call are just some of the things people say can have an effect on their speech condition.

"Everyone is different, but I find it a lot more tough to speak over the phone, as opposed to speaking to someone face-to-face," Ishaq told ITV News.

Ishaq says wearing face masks can also cause him problems and make interactions more uncomfortable.

This is partly because people who rely on lip-reading can't always tell when he is finding it more difficult to say a word or phrase.

"My elderly patients really struggle to understand me," he added.

"Repetition can then cause me to start stammering even more."

With video technology now commonplace, Ishaq added that seeing himself on screen during calls can also trigger his stammer.

One in every 100 people are thought to have a stammer, and the British Stammering Association (STAMMA) says a little patience can go a long way, particularly at this time.

Kirsten Howells, from STAMMA, told ITV News: "Part of our mission is to try to raise this awareness so that wider society understands that this is the way some of us talk.

"This is our voice, and what we need is for you to just wait and let us use it. We don't necessarily need to go changing it or fixing it - what we just need is a little bit more time."

At one point, Ishaq thought his stammer might hold him back in life. But two years into his junior doctor training, he has this message for anyone doubting themselves.

"Hopefully they can look to people like me and think, 'Despite not being fluid in his speech, he's tried his best to not let him hold it back - he's able to do his dream job'," he said.

"The sky more or less is the limit, so push yourself."