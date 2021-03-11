A 31-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a teenage girl in Treorchy.

Chun Xu appeared before Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on Thursday afternoon over the death of 16-year-old girl Wenjing Lin.

16-year-old Wenjing Lin was described by her school as a hard working and passionate pupil who would be sorely missed Credit: South Wales Police

He had been treated in hospital after the incident and appeared at court with a large bandage-style dressing covering his throat.

Speaking through an interpreter Mr Xu confirmed his date of birth and that he was of no fixed address during the four minute hearing.

He was told his case could only be heard at crown court and that magistrates were unable to consider bail.Mr Xu was remanded in custody to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday.

Police and emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing at the Blue Sky Takeaway

Emergency services were called to an incident at the Blue Sky Takeaway on Baglan Street, in the village of Ynyswen, at around midday last Friday following reports of a stabbing.

Locals described seeing around 30 vehicles at the scene at the height of the incident, with the Welsh Ambulance Service sending one rapid response vehicle, three ambulances, a hazardous response team and the Wales Air Ambulance.

Chun Xu and another man were arrested over the incident.

South Wales Police confirmed in a statement on Wednesday evening that the second man was still being treated in hospital but was no longer being treated as a suspect.

Floral tributes were left at the scene for the teenage girl

Wenjing was a GCSE student at Treorchy Comprehensive School.

On Wednesday the school issued a statement paying tribute to her, saying she would be remembered as "a positive role model".

The takeaway was sealed off for police to conduct their investigation

The school also said that trained counsellors were working with students and providing support.

It said: "Wenjing Lin’s sudden death is a tragedy and has had a devastating impact on our school and, in particular, her friendship group and Year 11.

"Wenjing’s life, however will be remembered as a masterclass in how to be the very best version of yourself that you can be.

The incident prompted a significant emergency response

"The school will remember Wenjing Lin as a positive role model.

"She was extremely hard working and was in the middle of studying for her GCSEs and had ambitions to go on to study psychology and maths and further maths at A-Level.

"Wenjing was an honest and passionate pupil, who believed that it was important to always stand up for what you believe in. She was at the heart of her circle of friends, who shared a belief in being kind, passionate, and ambitious; but, most importantly, being true toyourself."