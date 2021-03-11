Dyfed Powys Police has released further information on the last sighting of missing Carmarthenshire woman Susan Smith, in the hope that more witnesses may come forward.

Officers have traced Susan Smith’s movements along the beach into Ferryside, Carmarthenshire, where she was seen crossing the railway lines into the village.

Police say this was shortly before 3.40pm on Saturday 27 February.

Susan Smith was spotted walking on the beach on Ferryside on February 27. Credit: Google Maps

It's believed the 63-year-old had made her way back to the beach to a landmark known locally as Big Ben Rock at around 4pm.

Inspector Gerallt Jones said: "We are now appealing for anyone in those areas at the time to come forward if they have seen Susan or if they have any further information that may help with the investigation.

"We have received many calls regarding this matter and we would like to thank those people for helping us with our investigation.

"Extensive enquiries are still ongoing."

Mountain Rescue, Coastguard and specialist dogs have been used in the investigation to find Susan. Credit: Google Maps

Dyfed Powys Police says Susan is known to walk along the beach to St Ishmaels and Ferryside.

She is described as approximately 5ft 2, petite, with shoulder length blonde hair and believed to be wearing black jeans, a black fleece type jacket and navy and grey walking boots.

Officers have carried out extensive searches of the surrounding area, as well as house-to-house enquiries.

The search has been supported by Mountain Rescue, Coastguard, the NPAS helicopter, fire and rescue and specialist dogs.

Anyone who has seen Susan or may have information that could help the search is asked to contact Dyfed Powys Police.