Video report by ITV Wales journalist Rob Shelley

Retail workers in Wales have shared their experiences as new figures show a 'shocking' increase in abusive behaviour towards them during the pandemic.

A survey of more than 2,700 UK shopworkers by the union Usdaw found that the majority have suffered verbal abuse from customers, two-thirds have been threatened and one in ten physically assaulted.

Among the testimonies are employees being shoved, grabbed, coughed at, sworn at and not having their personal space respected in line with social distancing.

Of the respondents, around eight in ten said they thought the violence and abuse had worsened since the start of the pandemic.

I've had customers threaten to spit in my face... I've had a tin of beans thrown at me Tracey Davies, Pontardawe shopworker

Tracey Davies, a shopworker from Pontardawe, told ITV News: "I've had customers threaten to spit in my face.

"I've had a tin of beans thrown at me. I had a tin of energy drink thrown at me on a self-scan checkout not so long ago because I asked for ID.

"You get that one person and it can destroy you for the day."

Jane Jones, a supermarket worker from Mold, has had similar experiences.

She told ITV News: "There's many times that you feel anxious getting up in the morning going to work. I've known people take time off work through stress, just in my store alone.

"When I put my uniform - my 'armour' - on, I know that it's going to happen. It's not acceptable, but you know it's going to happen."

Mold supermarket worker Jane Jones shares her account

A more detailed question on the triggers for violence and abuse shows that the pandemic has had a big effect on people's behaviours.

In 2019, almost 60% of abusive incidents were linked to shoplifters and age-related sales. These triggers still featured in the 2020 survey (15%) but were vastly overtaken by issues directly relating to the pandemic.

The majority (85%) of abusive incidents in 2020 were triggered by staff enforcing Covid measures, such as social distancing, mask-wearing, queuing, and limiting stock.

I've had customers say they've got Covid-19 and then cough in my face Anonymous shopworker

As part of the survey, Usdaw heard several accounts from shopworkers who wished to remain anonymous.

A north Wales employee said: "I've had customers say they've got Covid-19 and then cough in my face because they were asked to stand behind a marked line."

One mid-Wales worker added: "I had a customer tell me she has the virus and cough in my face."

Another contributor said: "During the final reductions for the day, customers push and shove you out of the way."

Similar accounts included being filmed with the threat of 'shaming' them on social media, and one was even robbed at knifepoint.

Usdaw said the testimonies are 'heartbreaking' and is campaigning for a UK-wide law to help protect shopworkers.

General secretary Paddy Lillis said: "Our latest survey results clearly show the scale of the appalling violence, threats and abuse faced by shopworkers. It has been a terrible year for our members, with almost 90% of shopworkers suffering abuse, two-thirds threatened and one in ten assaulted.

"We are saying loud and clear that enough is enough. Abuse should never be part of the job. At a time when we should all be working together to get through this crisis, it is a disgrace that staff working to keep food on the shelves and the shop safe for customers are being abused."

