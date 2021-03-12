A mobile testing unit has been set up in Merthyr Tydfil after the emergence of what the local council has called a "Covid-19 cluster of significance" in the Swansea Road area.

Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council said 32 people had tested positive in the area in recent weeks.

It is now attempting to trace the contacts of those infected and has moved to install a drive-through mobile testing unit at at Merthyr Valley Homes.

Professor Kelechi Nnoaham, Director of Public Health for CTM UHB, said: "Following this cluster of cases, we are asking residents of the Swansea Road area to be extra vigilant for the symptoms of COVID-19 and to visit our new testing centre if they believe they might have developed the virus.

"By taking this action they can protect each other and help to reduce the spread of this cluster of cases.

"This latest cluster shows that, while rates have been on a downward trend, COVID-19 is sadly still circulating in our communities and is a stark reminder to us all of the importance of social distancing, wearing facemasks, washing our hands and following the lockdown rules.

"We understand and are grateful for the sacrifices made by our communities during the last few months of lockdown but it’s so important we continue to take preventative action and be cautious in our approach to do all we can to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”

A mobile testing unit has been opened in Merthyr Tydfil Credit: PA

Latest seven-day rolling average figures compiled by Public Health Wales show Merthyr Tydfil currently has the highest test positivity rate (8.9%) and infection rate per 100,000 of the population (94.5).

In November, the town became the first in Wales to launch a mass testing project.

On Thursday, workers at the DVLA voted for strike action over safety fears after an outbreak at their offices in Swansea.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union backed strikes by 71.6% and other forms of industrial action by 76.9%.