The man accused of murdering a 16-year-old girl at her family's Chinese restaurant has been given a trial date.

Chun Xu, 31, is accused of murdering Wenjing Lin - also known as Wenjing Xu - as well as attempting to murder a 38-year-old man in Treorchy on 5 March.

The defendant, of no fixed abode, appeared before Cardiff Crown Court on Friday afternoon.

An interpreter was there to assist him confirm his details.

Xu did not enter a plea to the two charges against him and was remanded in custody ahead of a further hearing on 26 March.

The judge listed the case for a trial, which is expected to last for three weeks, on 1 November.

On Wednesday, South Wales Police said that Xu had been charged with the two offences.

The defendant first appeared before Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

It is understood he is not related to Wenjing.

Officers were called to reports of an attack at the Blue Sky takeaway in Baglan Street in the village of Ynyswen at around midday on 5 March.

Wenjing's death was confirmed following the incident, in which two men in their 30s were also injured.

Wenjing was a GCSE student at Treorchy Comprehensive School.

On Wednesday, the school paid tribute to her in a statement, saying she would be remembered as "a positive role model".

The school also said that trained counsellors were working with students and providing support.

The statement read: "Wenjing Lin’s sudden death is a tragedy and has had a devastating impact on our school and, in particular, her friendship group and Year 11.

"Wenjing’s life, however will be remembered as a masterclass in how to be the very best version of yourself that you can be.

"She was extremely hard working and was in the middle of studying for her GCSEs and had ambitions to go on to study psychology and maths and further maths at A-level.

"Wenjing was an honest and passionate pupil, who believed that it was important to always stand up for what you believe in. She was at the heart of her circle of friends, who shared a belief in being kind, passionate, and ambitious; but, most importantly, being true toyourself."

Chun Xu will next appear at Cardiff Crown Court on 26 March.