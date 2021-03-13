Another six people have died with coronavirus in the past 24 hour period in Wales, bringing the Covid death toll to 5,442.

A further 210 cases of the virus were also confirmed but the country's seven-day case rate remains low.

42 Wales' seven-day case rate per 100,000 population

It comes on the same day Wales makes some significant steps out of its national lockdown.

From today, four people from two different households can meet up outside and outdoor sports facilities can reopen.

Indoor care home visits can also begin again, but limited to one person per resident. These measures will be welcomed by many, especially ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday.

Other easing of restrictions include allowing hairdressers to take bookings for Monday onwards and the return of all primary school pupils and some secondary school students from that same date.

The First Minister said this "phased" approach would allow officials to monitor the impact of each change on the public health situation.

Latest data shows that seven out of the 22 local authority areas have case rates above 50 per 100,000 people. Most of these are in north Wales, under the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

The ten local authorities with the highest seven-day rolling case rates

Merthyr Tydfil - 131

Anglesey - 87.1

Conwy - 73.4

Gwynedd - 69.8

Flintshire - 62.8

Caerphilly - 55.2

Wrexham - 55.2

Newport - 44

Blaenau Gwent - 41.5

Denbighshire - 39.7

Credit: PA

More than 1,084,329 people in Wales have received their first Covid jab. Just under a quarter of those people have also received their second dose.

Welsh Government aim to have offered a vaccine to every eligible adult by the end of July.