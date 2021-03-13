Watch: First Minister Mark Drakeford answers questions on non-essential retail

The First Minister said non-essential shops that began preparing to reopen on Monday by taking staff off of furlough and spending money on stock, did so "at their own risk".

Many business owners felt frustrated yesterday after Mark Drakeford confirmed non-essential stores would remain closed until April 12 - in line with the policy in England.

On Friday, the Welsh Government announced some changes to the current lockdown rules. One of the industries given the green light to reopen was hairdressers, who can take bookings for Monday 15 onwards.

However, not every sector had the good news they were hoping for. Hospitality businesses were given no date on when they might begin serving customers on-site again and some non-essential businesses also felt left in the dark after being told they would not be opening in a few days time.

Tracey Bateman is frustrated that supermarkets can start selling non-essentials items three weeks before she is allowed to open her shop. Credit: ITV Wales

While non-essential shops in Wales will now have to wait until the same date that has been given to those in England, supermarkets and shops that are already open here will be allowed to sell non-essential items for the first time since Christmas.

This has caused frustration for Tracey Bateman, who owns a gift shop in Mumbles.

"I just can't get me head around the train of thought of it, with regards to such small businesses not allowed to be opening," she said.

"We are independent and we do have a very small footfall compared to supermarkets. I have had messages today from customers and friends alike, saying 'I feel much safer in your environment, than going to a supermarket'".

She added that "tens and tens of thousands of pound-worth of stock" that she preordered last summer is just sitting there, waiting for her to open fully.

Many shops claim the First Minister strongly suggested they would be able to open fully, sooner.

Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, explained that businesses had "some expectations and certainly" some hope, that non-essential stores would begin trading from Monday 15.

She said: "Indeed given the First Minister's indications at the last review, it is frustrating, it's really disappointing but at least we have a date of 12th of April to work towards and we'll certainly be ready to reopen as soon as we get that final green light."

Ms Jones added: "Our focus should always have been on how you shop, not what you shop for and the problem we've got now is we're having to unpick a policy that was a difficult one to implement from the off.

"It's just going to lead to increased footfall and pent up demand, potentially now in fewer shops. And that actually goes against those health measures that the Welsh Government will no doubt be keen to keep and maintain."

Hospitality businesses were also left out of Friday's review and they are yet to have a date for reopening. Credit: ITV Wales

The First Minister defended the decision to allow supermarkets to sell non-essential goods ahead of non-essential shops opening in Wales.

"It is safer to do it with shops that are open already because they are already having to comply with all the strict standards that we strengthened in the regulations we passed in the Senedd in January," he said.

"So we know that these are safe places to visit and I know that environmental health officers of local authorities will be visiting those settings in the coming week to make sure that they are ready to continue to operate in that way after March 22."

The First Minister said retail and other shops now had three weeks notice to begin restocking and preparing to reopen and claimed that those who had begun doing so already, "did that at their own risk".

Mark Drakeford added: "The signal we gave three weeks ago was that we hoped to begin an opening of non-essential retail, that is what we have done.

"I understand absolutely why they want to begin trading again...but we are reopening society and the economy in a careful cautious, step by step way because coronavirus has not gone away, the public health emergency is not over."

The Welsh Government has also announced an £150 million pounds support package for businesses who have to keep the doors closed. They can apply for grants of between four and five thousand pounds.