Wales have moved one win away from claiming the Six Nations crown after crushing Italy 48-7 in Rome on Saturday.

The unbeaten Welsh side managed a third successive bonus-point victory after scoring seven tries.

The team will head to Paris next for their upcoming game against France. If they succeed in toppling Les Bleus, Wales will have secured a sixth Six Nations crown and fifth Grand Slam title.

The Italians were not able to put any points on the board until the second half and their loss to Wales marked their 31st Six Nations defeat in a row.

Louis Rees-Zammit, George North and Callum Sheedy all scored tries for Wales. Credit: PA Images

Hooker Ken Owens led the way with a try double, while wing Josh Adams and number eight Taulupe Faletau also touched down during a dominant first-half display that saw Wales secure a bonus-point after just 30 minutes.

In a minor blow to Wales, Rees-Zammit had a try disallowed five minutes before half-time after a forward pass by Biggar. Wales lead 27-0 at the break.

Centre George North added his 43rd Wales try early in the second period, equalling Shane Williams' Wales record of 22 Six Nations touchdowns, and there were also scores for fly-half substitute Callum Sheedy and wing Louis Rees-Zammit.

Italy gained a 51st-minute try but then went on to collect a second yellow card, when Riccioni departed for a dangerous challenge on Willis Halaholo. Italy's captain, Luca Bigi, was sent off earlier in the match after being awarded his second yellow card in successive games.

Wales moved past 40 points on the hour-mark after Sheedy converted his own try.

And Wales added one more try, a 70-metre interception effort by Rees-Zammit, as the twenty-year-old sprinted to claim a fifth touchdown in just his eighth Test.

Wales play France on Saturday 20 March.