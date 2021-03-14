The First Minister has called for everyone to "ignite a fire for change" in the wake of Sarah Everard's death.

People lit candles across Wales and the UK on Saturday night as part of a vigil for the 33-year-old, whose body was discovered days after she went missing in London earlier this month.

The marketing executive was last seen walking home from a friend's house near Clapham Common. Wayne Couzens, a 48-year-old Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with kidnapping and murdering her.

Official vigils due to be held in person on Saturday evening were cancelled by event organisers but some people did still congregate in Cardiff and Newport.

Mark Drakeford tweeted to say that Ms Everard's death and the experiences shared by others "tell us we have so much more to do to end violence" against women.

On Friday, organisers of the Reclaim These Streets vigil in Cardiff posted on social media to confirm that the event was moving online .

They said this was because it was "right" to respect lockdown restrictions and not put any attendees, or their loved ones, at risk.

A virtual vigil was instead held and many took part at home by lighting candles in memory of Sarah Everard and Wenjing Lin - a 16-year-old girl who died after an incident in Treorchy earlier this month. A 31-year-old man has been charged with murdering Wenjing.

The First Minister's tweet said he hoped as people lit candles on Saturday evening, we would also "ignite a fire for change".

Many who took part in vigils in Wales also remembered Wenjing Lin, who died in Treorchy earlier this month. Credit: PA Images

Despite the official event being called off, many also still gathered in London on Clapham Common - where Ms Everard was last seen.

Although largely peaceful, there were some scuffles with Metropolitan Police officers - who were met with boos, jeers and chants of "shame on you" as they tried to disperse people from the event.

Male officers could be seen grabbing hold of several women before leading them away in handcuffs, to shouts and screams from onlookers.

The force is now under pressure to explain its handling of the vigil, with some calling for Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick to resign.

Meanwhile, a fundraiser set up by Reclaim These Streets for women’s charitable causes passed its target of £320,000 on Saturday evening.