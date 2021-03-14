Another ten people have died with coronavirus in the past 24 hour period, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.

Another 217 positive cases of the virus were also confirmed but Wales' overall seven-day case rate continues to drop, now sitting below 40 per 100,000 people.

In light of falling virus transmission, Welsh Government have begun to ease lockdown restrictions this weekend.

From tomorrow, hairdressers can see clients again by appointment only. Tomorrow will also see a wider return to school as some secondary school students and all primary pupils came back through a phased approach.

Ceredigion currently has the lowest seven-day rolling case rate out of all local authority areas, while Merthyr Tydfil remains the place with the highest - although that number has gone down since yesterday.

The five Welsh local authority areas with the highest seven-day rolling case rate per 100,000 people

Merthyr Tydfil - 126

Anglesey - 84.2

Conwy - 73.4

Gwynedd - 66.6

Flintshire - 60.2

The five Welsh local authority areas with the lowest seven-day rolling case rate per 100,000 people

Ceredigion - 6.9

Pembrokeshire - 14.3

Monmouthshire - 15.9

Torfaen - 23.4

Carmarthenshire - 26

Welsh Government have begun easing some lockdown restrictions, allowing a limited amount of people to meet up outdoors. Credit: PA Images

The latest figures show more than 1,113,498 people have had their first dose of the vaccine. 257,398 of those have also had their full, two-dose course.

Welsh Government aim to have offered a vaccine to all eligible adults by the end of July.