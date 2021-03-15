Families reunited as care homes in Wales reopen for visitors

Families have been able to reunite, many for the first time in over a year, as care homes opened up for indoor visitors as part of the easing of lockdown measures in Wales

The weekend saw people able to visit family and friends in care homes across Wales.

Jacqueline Bright had not been able to see her mother for over a year and said she could not wait to be reunited on Mother's Day.

She said: "Last time I saw mum was February last year. It's been a long long time and we've missed her very much, as so many other people have in this terrible year.

"As soon as we heard from Mark Drakeford that we would be able to come we just couldn't wait.

"It would be fabulous, even if it's just to hold her hand."

Ann Powner visited her mother at the College Field Nursing Home in Barry on Sunday.

Before she could go inside she took a lateral flow and temperature test, a measure designed to protect care home residents as much as possible

"I just want to be able to get in and hug my mother," she said.

"At 93 I don't know how much more time she's got. I just want to be in there and be with her and do the things we used to do before Covid."

Mary Wimbury, the chief executive of Care Forum Wales, stressed that while indoor visits were being allowed again care homes would need to undertake a rigorous risk assessment before judging visits could safely take place.

She said: “Whilst it is excellent news that we are now able to begin the process of reopening care homes to visitors, it will be a phased approach and it is imperative that we proceed with caution.

“It will not be like pressing a button and everybody returning immediately to the normality that existed before the pandemic struck.

"In many cases it will be about preparing for the reintroduction of visiting rather than it happening straight away."