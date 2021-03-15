Four found guilty of teenager Harry Baker's murder

Three men and a teenager have been found guilty of the murder of 17-year-old Harry Baker.

The court heard how Harry Baker, from Cardiff, was subjected to a “swift, bloody and merciless attack” before his body was discovered in Barry Docks in the early hours on 28 August 2019.

Leon Clifford, Ryan Palmer, Leon Symons, Peter McCarthy, a 17-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons, Lewis Evans and Raymond Thompson were all put on trial for his murder.

The case against six men and the one juvenile was heard over the past nine weeks at Newport Crown Court.

The prosecution set out that Harry Baker had started selling drugs in the Barry area and that others took umbrage at this because the 17-year-old had come onto their ‘trading grounds,’ Paul Lewis QC explained.

On the evening of 27 August 2019, it was alleged that several of the defendants, described as an "armed and deadling gang" hid in bushes and chased Harry Baker and his friend for almost a mile towards Barry Docks.

Harry's body was found at Barry Intermodal Terminal in August 2019

The court heard that Harry attempted to escape by taking refuge in a locked compound in the docks known as the Intermodal Yard.

The jury heard how several of the defendants followed Harry into the compound with CCTV footage capturing Leon Symons, Ryan Palmer and Peter McCarthy climbing over a gate. Less than two minutes later, the same camera picked up the three men, plus Leon Clifford, climbing back over the fence.

Harry Baker’s body was discovered by dock workers on the morning of 28 August 2019. He had been stripped down to his underwear. Pathologist Dr Deryk James, who carried out the post-mortem on Harry Baker’s body, told the court that the teenager had suffered nine stab or slash wounds. Dr James explained that Harry would not have died instantly and it is possible that if medical help had been sought, he would have survived.

Each defendant had their own barrister - all of whom told the jury that their client was not guilty of murder, but for different reasons.

Leon Clifford, 23, Leon Symons, 22, Peter McCarthy, 37, and the 17-year-old boy were found guilty of murder.

Ryan Palmer, 34, Lewis Evans, 62, and Raymond Thompson, 48, were cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter.

Sentencing will take place on 29 March.