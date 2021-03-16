Body found in search for missing Carmarthenshire woman Susan Smith

A body has been found in the search for missing Carmarthenshire woman Susan Smith, police have confirmed.

The search has been ongoing since Mrs Smith was reported missing more than two weeks ago.

The 63-year-old was last seen around lunchtime on February 27, walking in the Carmarthen Bay Holiday Village in Kidwelly.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “We can confirm that officers working on the search for missing woman Susan Smith have recovered a body from a beach near Solva in Pembrokeshire.

“Mrs Smith’s family has been made aware of the situation; however, formal identification is yet to take place.

“At this time there is no reason to suggest any suspicious circumstances.”

The search for Mrs Smith had focused on Kidwelly, St Ishmaels, Ferryside and the surrounding areas.

Officers had traced her movements along the beach into Ferryside, where she was seen crossing the railway lines into the village. This was shortly before 3.40pm on Saturday, 27 February.

It is believed Mrs Smith had made her way back to the beach to a landmark known locally as Big Ben Rock at around 4pm.

The search has been supported by specialist teams including mountain rescue, coastguard, police helicopter, fire and rescue, and specialist dogs.