Controversial Penally asylum seeker camp to shut, MP confirms

A controversial camp used to house asylum seekers in Pembrokeshire is to close, the Welsh Secretary has confirmed.

Simon Hart, who is also the Conservative MP for the area, said he has been engaged in "many weeks of discussions" with the Home Office following concerns about conditions at the site, and the "manner in which the use of Penally came about", according to Mr Hart.

The closure comes after a report found "fundamental failures" in the housing of asylum seekers at the former military base.

The barracks in Penally have been used by the Home Office to accommodate people seeking asylum in the UK since September last year.

The report said cleanliness at both sites was variable at best and cleaning was made difficult by the age of the buildings. Credit: Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration

The inspections, which also looked at housing in Kent, found that both camps were "impoverished, run-down and unsuitable for long-term accommodation".

At one point, 171 asylum seekers were being housed in Penally, which made the site "cramped" and "effective social distancing difficult".

Protests by local residents opposing the camp and those in support of the asylum seekers were held last year

Protests were held outside the camp when asylum seekers began arriving last year.

In a letter to local residents, the Welsh Secretary said, "The whole question of accommodating asylum seekers is fraught with controversy, passionate beliefs and the requirements of national and international law.

"Difficult situations have also been leapt upon by some with more destructive motives adding to the pressure on so many people locally.

"Despite all of this, I now hope that as we emerge from the horrors of Covid thanks to the vaccine programme, we can look forward to a brighter spring and summer ahead.:

Mr Hart said the camp would be returned to the Ministry of Defence from 21 March.