Mohamud Mohammed Hassan death: More police misconduct notices served

Misconduct notices have been served on four more South Wales Police staff as part of an investigation into the death of a Cardiff man hours after he left police custody.

Mohamud Mohammed Hassan, 24, was arrested at his Newport Road flat on the evening of January 8 on suspicion of a breach of the peace, and taken to Cardiff Bay police station.

He was released the next morning without charge, but was then found dead at the same property later that day.

An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is looking into the circumstances of Mr Hassan's death, and his contact with police beforehand.

Today the IOPC confirmed that notices of investigation have been served on three further South Wales Police officers, plus one custody detention officer.

An additional South Wales Police officer whose conduct was already being investigated has been given an updated notice.

Three of the notices relate to when Mr Hassan was in custody at Cardiff Bay police station, and two concern the actions of officers who attended the Newport Road address on the evening of Mr Hassan’s arrest.

Regarding Mr Hassan's time in custody, the IOPC said it had served:

A notice at gross misconduct level on a police officer, looking at whether they breached police professional standards of duties and responsibilities, and honesty and integrity. The IOPC will examine the adequacy of welfare checks carried out and whether these were in line with required standards, and entries the officer made on the custody record.

A notice at misconduct level on a police officer concerning their use of force while escorting Mr Hassan shortly after he arrived at the custody suite. This will look at whether the use of force was necessary, proportionate and reasonable in the circumstances.

A notice at misconduct level on a custody detention officer, looking at whether they breached police professional standards of duties and responsibilities concerning the adequacy of welfare checks carried out, and whether these were in line with required standards.

In terms of the evening of Mr Hassan's arrest, the IOPC said it has served notices at misconduct level on two police officers concerning their decision-making on use of force on Mr Hassan when at the property.

The IOPC says it is considering whether the use of force was necessary and proportionate in the circumstances.

A misconduct notice is to let an officer know that they are being investigated, and does not necessarily mean they have done anything wrong.

The most serious sanction that can be imposed if an officer is subsequently found to have breached professional standards at gross misconduct level is dismissal. At misconduct level, it is a written warning.

IOPC Director for Wales Catrin Evans said: “In the course of an investigation, where an indication arises that an officer may have breached professional standards that may warrant a disciplinary sanction, we serve a disciplinary notice to advise them they are subject to investigation.

"We have updated Mr Hassan’s family and South Wales Police about the further misconduct notices.

"We keep misconduct notices under review during the course of an investigation. At the conclusion the IOPC decides whether any officer under notice has a disciplinary case to answer. As I have urged before, an investigation like this does take time and we would ask people to be patient while the investigation runs its course.”

Read more: