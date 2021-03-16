Watch ITV Wales' video report by Kate Lewis

For many couples, organising a wedding can be stressful but to those organising a wedding during a pandemic, it's even worse.

One couple who are hoping to get married in June is Kirsty Farmer and Aled Thomas.

They are concerned about whether their wedding day can go ahead and told ITV News they are "frustrated" by the lack of information from the Welsh Government.

Discussing the latest lockdown announcement by the First Minister last Friday, Aled said, "When he [the First Minister] made the announcement last Friday and there was literally nothing for weddings it was such a kick for both of us.

"It just means that we've got to sit tight for another three weeks now and that's three weeks closer to the wedding again now."

The couple are hoping to get married in June Credit: PA

Under the current Covid regulations in Wales, couples are allowed to get married but can only have a wedding ceremony and no reception.

The number of people allowed to attend the wedding depends on the size of the venue, but everyone must follow the social distancing guidelines and households must stay two meters apart.

England have announced a roadmap out of lockdown and have included more details in terms of the number of guests that can attend weddings in the summer.

The Welsh Government has said it is unable to provide a definitive date for the hospitality sector at this stage.

Kirsty added, "When we looked at the England roadmap we thought, great we'll be completely fine but now as we're edging closer, we're not hearing anything about weddings.

"At the moment you can just have a ceremony. We're just getting more and more nervous and frustrated that nothing is being mentioned about weddings in Wales.

They have been together for nine years

Discussing their chosen wedding venue, Aled said, “We wanted a bit of a celebration. We got engaged in 2019 and the big selling point for us was that it’s a big venue where you can get a lot of people together at.

"There’s lots of space where they can spread out and everyone can come together and have a bit of a party.”

The lack of information and the 'not knowing' is what is causing the most problems for the couple, who have been together for nine years.

Kirsty said, " We haven't sent out invites yet. We want to send out invites but we don't know how many to send out.

"We don't want to send too many and then having to un-invite people because that would be a bit awkward but we don't want to send out too little."

Aled added, "We don't know if we can have the band we booked. It's all the little things now really that are becoming difficult to hold on to really because we just don't know.

There's literally no guidance at all to give us an idea of what to expect Aled Thomas

The couple are also worried about the financial impact of having to postpone their wedding.

Aled has been on furlough since the beginning of the pandemic and said he has been having to live on a reduced income.

They're worried about the financial impact of having to postpone the wedding

He said, "It's a lot of money for us to put down as well. They expect reasonably hefty deposits now.

"Without checking some of the contracts, we don't know if we don't go ahead, if we're going to be liable to pay the full amount or if we get away with just losing our deposit."

Kirsty said, "When we started planning it two years ago, we'd never have thought that something like this would happen.

She continued, "I think our biggest fear as well is going ahead on our day with say just 30 people and then the next Friday after that there's an announcement saying you can have a 100 people at your wedding and we've missed out on that by a week when we didn't know that that was a possibility."

It's the unknown, that's what's getting us. Aled Thomas

Aled added, "It's the uncertainty surrounding everything. We're feeling a bit bad moaning about this because there's a lot worse things going on at the moment but it's such a big thing for us and such a big thing for anyone in their life isn't it.

"You grew up dreaming of getting married. It would just be nice if someone could give us a steer of exactly what we could expect."

Wedding planner Shakira Obaid at venues Oldwalls and Fairyhill in Gower, told ITV News she is also "slightly disappointed" that Mark Drakeford "hasn't provided clarity at this stage".

She said, "Weddings are a 'multi-mulion pound industry in Wales and there's probably thousands taking place across south Wales.

The wedding planner is calling for more clarity from the Welsh Government

"Think of all the suppliers like the photographers and the florist, who also haven't been able to work for over a year. My heart goes out to them.

"We are remaining hopeful that over the next few weeks he [Mark Drakeford] will provide that clarity for the wedding and hospitality industry."