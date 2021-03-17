How to get involved in Wales' biggest litter campaign

A new campaign has been launched to encourage people to take responsibility for the litter and waste they produce in order to create a cleaner and safer Wales.

Caru Cymru, led by Keep Wales Tidy is aiming to inspire everyone to take action and care for the environment not just by focusing on cleaning up, but by stopping litter from happening in the first place.

It's the environmental charity's biggest initiative to eradicate litter and waste.

Their vision is that it will become second nature for people to do the right thing, from taking litter home and cleaning up after their dog, recycling ‘on-the-go’ to reusing and repairing.

How can you get invoved?

Here are the five ways you can get involved with Caru Cymru:

1. Take responsibility for your litter. If you’re not close to a bin, or it’s getting full, pop yourrubbish in a bag and take it home with you.

2. Be part of the pick and register for Spring Clean Cymru 2021 (28 May – 13 June).Whether you pledge to clean-up for five minutes or five hours – every individual actioncan make a difference.

3. Act now to cut single-use plastic! Make the switch from disposable to reusable. Beprepared and get creative.

4. Join a community action group near you. Meet likeminded people and get involved incaring for your local environment.

5. Use repair and reuse cafes across Wales to reduce your waste. Or if you don’t have acafé near you, upcycle items to give them a new lease of life

Every local authority in Wales have signed up to the movement in order to give local communities the support they need to take action.

Caru Cymru will be trialing a range of new and innovative solutions over the coming months to tackle roadside, fast-food and marine related litter, improve air quality and eliminate single use plastic.

They're hoping to stop litter happening in the first place

Lesley Jones, the Chief Executive of Keep Wales Tidy said: “Every person in Wales has a part to play in eradicating litter and waste.

"I’m proud to be part of an initiative which brings people together, and provides the tools, innovation and support needed to make a positive difference."

Environment Minister, Lesley Griffiths added: "Our attitude towards waste needs to stretch beyond not only our homes but to the spaces that make up the villages, towns and cities we live in.

"By doing so, we can tackle long term litter and waste issues head on and all benefit from a cleaner Wales.”

Visit Keep Wales Tidy's website for more information on how you can get involved in the campaign.

