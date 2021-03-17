Police investigate 'suspicious' death of a man in Cardiff city centre
Police on the scene at Churchill Way
Police are investigating the sudden death of man at a property in Cardiff city centre.
Emergency services were called to an address on Churchill Way at 9:30am on Wednesday morning and South Wales Police say the death is being treated as suspicious.
A police presence is concentrated on a property opposite a restaurant on Churchill Way with three police vans and a number of forensic and uniformed officers.
There is also a cordon blocking an entrance to a lane.
Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area overnight, or on Wednesday morning are urged to contact police.