Police investigate 'suspicious' death of a man in Cardiff city centre

Police on the scene at Churchill Way

Police are investigating the sudden death of man at a property in Cardiff city centre.

Emergency services were called to an address on Churchill Way at 9:30am on Wednesday morning and South Wales Police say the death is being treated as suspicious.

A police presence is concentrated on a property opposite a restaurant on Churchill Way with three police vans and a number of forensic and uniformed officers.

There is also a cordon blocking an entrance to a lane.

There is a police cordon blocking off a lane

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area overnight, or on Wednesday morning are urged to contact police.