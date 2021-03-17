Son's upset at speeding fine as he visited dad in hospital with Covid

A man has criticised a decision to issue him with a penalty notice for speeding as he drove to hospital to visit his father, who later died with coronavirus.

Phil Clarke, 44, was on his way to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Rhondda Cynon Taf to visit dad Bev Clarke three days before Christmas.

The 85-year-old had been admitted with pneumonia but subsequently contracted Covid-19.

Mr Clarke says due to "worry and concern" he briefly lost concentration and exceeded the speed limit, claiming he was driving at 44mph in a 40mph zone.

Shortly afterwards, road safety officials - who say enforcement in a 40mph zone starts at 46mph - sent him a letter outlining his options, which included a fine or a speed awareness course.

As the situation progressed, Mr Clarke's mother was told she had also contracted Covid-19.

Mr Clarke said: "I wrote a letter highlighting the extenuating circumstances, asking if my speeding ticket would be revoked.

"I was met with a soulless, generic response, saying they would not intervene and I had to decide to either accept the fine, take a speed awareness course or take the matter to court."I questioned this response and said that I had no points on my licence, which indicated that I am a safe driver and abide by the laws. I made a complaint, to which nothing was done by the police complaints department, except highlighting the fact that I could challenge this matter in a court of law.

"With my knowledge of law and finance, the court process rarely lends itself to a successful outcome, and you can be met with a £2,000 fine instead. It is effectively a roll of the dice.

"That’s why I chose to proceed with a speed awareness course instead, when my circumstances for attending that course were far different to anyone else’s."

His father later died with coronavirus, and his mother wasn't able to attend the funeral as she was herself fighting the virus at the Heath Hospital.

Mrs Clarke, 83, has since recovered, but the family said it has been a difficult few months.

Of the speeding conviction, Mr Clarke added: "It's just frustrating, really, given the extenuating circumstances. I feel upset. I did it without realising.

"There was no sense of care. I thought my particular circumstances were quite individual and I was carrying stress - there was something they could have done to stop it. I was just a few miles over the limit."A statement provided by GoSafe said: “We cannot comment on individual cases. If Mr Clarke believes his case was mishandled then he needs to follow the South Wales Police complaints process."We can confirm our enforcement in a 40mph starts at 46mph, not 44mph as stated.”

Mr Clarke, who is originally from Pontypridd but now lives in Cardiff, said the support of the local community has helped the family.

He says his late father - a keen sportsman who also served in the Royal Engineers - was a "much loved" figure in the Valleys.

Since his death, fundraising events have taken place to raise money for memorial benches in honour of Bev and his childhood friend.

Mr Clarke added: "I was lucky to see my dad [in hospital] as a lot of people haven't had that.

"That's one thing I can hold on to - that I got to see my dad."