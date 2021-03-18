Delivery of supplies of the coronavirus vaccine in Wales face delays of up to four weeks, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

Supplies of the vaccine, which were expected to arrive in the UK before mid-April, will now be delivered later than originally planned. The delivery delay also effects the rest of the UK.

The Welsh Government say ''significant'' supplies of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine were delivered to vaccination centres and GPs last week and more supplies are being delivered this week.

Expected supplies of coronavirus vaccine could be delayed by up to four weeks Credit: PA

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said a guarantee had been made that the delay will not impact on current vaccination targets.

All those over the age of 50 are expected to be offered a vaccine before the end of April, with all eligible adults being offered a jab by the end of July.

Vaughan Gething said: ''The UK Government has provided assurances that this should not impact on delivery of our commitments to offer a first dose of the vaccine to the current 9 priority groups by the middle of April and all other eligible adults by the end of July.

''However, as we have every step of the way, we are working through exactly what the reduced forecast means for our programme in Wales. We will continue discussions with the UK Government with a focus on ensuring we meet the milestones in our national strategy.''

Vaughan Gething said the UK Government had made assurances the delay won't impact vaccination targets Credit: PA

On Wednesday, the health minister urged people in Wales to have their coronavirus vaccine after the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab was suspended in some European countries over safety fears.

A number of countries, including France and Germany, have paused their rollout of the Oxford jab over fears it could cause blood clots.

But there has been no confirmation that any reported blood clots were caused by the vaccine.

