The comedian David Walliams has denied attempting to steal a dog in Cardiff, in a tongue-in-cheek response to a South Wales Police e-fit of three suspects they want to speak to.

Police released an e-fit of the three suspects after an investigation into an attempted dog theft incident in Pentwyn at the end of February.

David Walliams joked "is that me on the far left?" in response to this South Wales Police e-fit Credit: South Wales Police

Referring to one of the male suspects on the e-fit, Walliams took to Twitter and said: "Is that me on the far left? I think I would remember stealing a dog. David"

Although South Wales Police were quick to reassure Walliams he was in the clear.

Some of the comedian's 2.3m followers were quick to respond making light of the situation.

One said: "Hahaha we all know how much you love dogs... you’ve been sprung this time!"Another said: "Tut tut tut, that is taking your love of dogs too far...!"

Police made their appeal after a dog owner managed to fight off three men attempting to steal his labrador, covering one of them in dog poo in the process.The 30-year-old was threatened at knifepoint in the incident and suffered face and head injuries in the attempted robbery on February 25.

He is currently recovering at home.

Dog thefts have risen sharply in lockdown

Detective Constable Kirsty Matthews said: "The victim was extremely brave and it is fortunate that he was not more seriously hurt as he did everything he could to stop the men from taking his dog."We appreciate this incident caused a lot of concern locally, on social media and will no doubt worry all dog owners."This is an isolated incident and extensive enquiries are being carried out to identify and arrest those responsible.”

Dog thefts have risen 170 per cent over the past year after the demand for pets went up during lockdown.A spokeswoman for South Wales Police said the force was aware of reports of suspicious vehicles and attempted thefts on social media.The force said: "We know posts such as these can cause concern but we can reassure dog owners that the number of dog thefts being reported to South Wales Police remains very low."If you recognise the suspects from the e-fits or have any information on this incident, please contact us."