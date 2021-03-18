A passenger killed when a car crashed down a motorway embankment was an 18-year-old RAF serviceman based in south Wales.

West Mercia Police said Harvey Blount was pronounced dead at the scene on the M42 near Redditch in Worcestershire on Sunday, despite treatment from fire and ambulance crews.

The force said the 18-year-old, from Derby, was a member of RAF personnel based at MoD St Athan, near Barry.

A previous statement issued earlier this week said the incident involved a white Audi A3, which left the motorway and collided with signage before continuing down the embankment.

The car left the westbound carriageway between junction three and two at around 8.15pm.

Officers said the driver and another passenger exited the vehicle with non-serious injuries and were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham as a precaution.

Pc Rich Allen, from the local operations patrol unit, is asking witnesses to contact the force.

The officer said: "This is a sad incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased man.

"We are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident to submit this."