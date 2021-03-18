Welsh Labour have launched their Senedd election campaign with a pledge of a job, a college or university place, training or self-employment for every person under 25.

Mark Drakeford said the Young Person's Guarantee would include 125,000 new apprenticeships across Wales.

It is one of six pledges being made by the party as it launches its election campaign with the hope of winning an overall majority in the Senedd for the first time since devolution in 1999.

Welsh Labour has 29 of 60 seats in the Senedd and has formed an administration with the support of the sole Liberal Democrat MS Kirsty Williams, who is education minister, and independent MS Dafydd Elis-Thomas, as deputy culture minister.

It will also be the first election in which 16 and 17-year-olds and legally resident foreign nationals will be allowed to vote in Wales.

Mark Drakeford launched Welsh Labour's election campaign with a pledge for young people Credit: PA

Speaking ahead of the election launch, Mark Drakeford said: "We will set out six key pledges that will be the bedrock of our manifesto and our plan to keep moving Wales forward.

"Clear and costed promises that will make a real difference to people's lives.

"For young people, a pledge to stand with them as they face the worst economic crisis we've ever seen."

Mr Drakeford said the Welsh Government had stepped in previously to fund 500 police and community support officers and will increase this number to 600.

"For our communities, a pledge to help keep people and our streets safe," he said.

"Where the Tories want to cut all 500 of the vital police and community support officers that the Welsh Labour Government funds, we will not only protect them - we'll fund 100 more."

