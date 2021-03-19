A young mother whose baby died after childbirth was turned away from hospital three times while in pain from labour, an inquest has heard.Zak-Ezra Carter died at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport two days after his birth at Ystrad Fawr Birth Centre in Ystrad Mynach at about 7.15pm on July 20, 2018.The baby’s mother, Adele Thomas, said she was turned away on three separate occasions during the day leading up to the birth, an inquest into his death at Gwent Coroners’ Court heard on Thursday.Ms Thomas told the court she had gone into labour early that morning and grew more frustrated as her pain and discomfort grew over the course of the day.The inquest heard that when she was admitted a record of observations was not properly completed during labour by attending midwives.Giving evidence one midwife said equipment vital to resuscitation was missing from a resuscitation room and was inaccessible to doctors who came to assist.

A statement from Zak-Ezra’s mother, Adele Thomas, was summarised at the hearing by senior coroner Caroline Saunders.Ms Thomas said she went to the birthing centre at Ystrad Mynach with her partner at about 5am on July 20, 2018, as her waters had broken about an hour and a half before. She said she was given tests and told to return later that evening.Ms Thomas said she was assessed again at 9.20am but was again told she wasn’t ready to be admitted and “had to go home”.“I recall not wanting to go home,” she said. “I remember feeling I would be better off in hospital and I was told to walk around the hospital grounds, the cafe, or take a walk to Tesco.“I thought this was ridiculous as it is about a one-and-half mile walk to get to Tesco. I then decided to just go home.”

The court heard Ms Thomas’ partner called the centre again at 11.30am and Ms Thomas said she heard nurses tell him that if they arrived nurses would examine her again but would then send her home.Ms Thomas said she waited for “as long as she felt able” but returned to the birthing centre at about 12.30pm. There she said she was given a birthing pool and was told she would be better off at home as she was only 3cm dilated.She said she was once again told to walk around the hospital but was finding it difficult to walk.“I started to feel scared,” she said. “This was my first pregnancy and I was in pain. I was deeply unhappy that they kept sending me home.”At about 4.30pm she said she returned to the hospital again with her partner and mother. On this occasion she was admitted after nurses found she was 7cm dilated.“I do not remember much from this time,” she said. “I do remember asking for pain relief and being offered paracetamol. I thought I should be on gas and air by this point.”Ms Thomas also said she heard nurses arguing in the room with her during the course of the labour. Theresa Ward, a former registered midwife at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr Birthing Centre, gave oral evidence to the court.

Ms Ward explained that at the time she was working at the birth centre but has since retired. She said she understood Ms Thomas’ labour was progressing at the time of her admission onto the unit because she was “distressed” and she “looked like she was progressing”.Ms Ward said stage two of labour began at 6.05pm. She checked in on the room as she had been “concerned” about some observations she made of fellow midwife Lisa Gibson during an earlier birth.“I went into the room earlier than I would have because I had already been working with Lisa once before,” she said. “And there was one or two issues with the birth that I wasn’t happy about and I had gone to the managers about it.“I put my concerns to the managers after what had happened and I wasn’t too happy about Lisa being there during the pushing stage.”On arrival in the room Ms Ward said she was not able to locate the partogram – the document used to record observations during labour.She said she also had concerns about Ms Thomas’ position on the bed so changed her position to sit more upright. During stage two of labour Ms Ward said the foetal heart rate should be monitored every five minutes and recorded on the partogram.Ms Ward said she noticed the foetal heart rate was not being monitored so she began to record it with a sonic aid. She said she did this every five minutes from there on but did not make an attempt to look for the partogram or record her observations on a replacementdocument.Shortly before the point of birth Ms Ward said she stopped being able to hear a heart rate and informed her colleague. “I was looking for it and I didn’t hear the foetal heartbeat,” she said.“Lisa said she could hear it faintly in the distance. I thought: ‘Well, I didn’t’ but she did.“When she (Ms Thomas) sat back I put the sonic aid and there was no foetal heart. I thought: ‘There isn’t a foetal heart there and there wasn’t before’. I just told Lisa to get the baby out.”Ms Ward said the child was born to the point of the chest at about 7.14pm. The court heard Zak-Ezra was taken to a neighbouring resuscitation room and an ambulance was called.When doctors from elsewhere in the hospital arrived to assist Ms Ward said they requested equipment including a cannula, which was needed to aid the resuscitation of the child.Ms Ward said she was only made aware the equipment was missing after the ambulance service requested it. “They had been removed,” she said.Ms Saunders asked Ms Ward what checks are made to ensure the equipment is available. “There’s a daily check,” Ms Ward said.

The court heard Zak-Ezra was later transferred to the Royal Gwent Hospital for further care. He died at 4.10am on July 22.Consultant in paediatric medicine Dr Andrew Bamber carried out a post-mortem examination on July 31. Giving oral evidence Dr Bamber said his investigation concluded a cause of death hypoxic ischemic brain damage with myocardial infarction caused by perinatal asphyxia.Dr Bamber said the post-mortem revealed that the child had a lack of oxygen “on or around” the time of birth. He said he was unable to determine the cause of this without corroborating evidence from clinicians.The inquest continues.

