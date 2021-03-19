Wales sets out timetable to reopen gyms and allow extended households

The Welsh Government has announced cautious plans to further ease lockdown with dates allowing more aspects of society to reopen.

The First Minister said that gyms, outdoor hospitality and extended households will be considered as part of a review on 22 April.

Leisure centres, outdoor attractions, weddings, community centres, organised activities with 30 people outdoors or 15 people indoors will also be considered.

He confirmed that on 12 April - providing coronavirus cases remain low - there will be a full return to schools, colleges and other education.

All shops will also be allowed to reopen, as well as close contact services such as beauty and massage therapists.

Earlier on Friday, the First Minister confirmed that garden centres and some non-essential retail could reopen from 22 March.

He also said plans are still in place to lift 'stay local' restrictions from 27 March, provided cases continue to fall.

Mark Drakeford said Wales is now entering a critical phase in the pandemic. Credit: PA Images

On Monday, the Welsh Government will confirm if the conditions allow for the 'stay local' rule to be lifted, moving Wales into alert level three.

The updated Welsh plans do not offer any dates beyond 22 April, unlike the roadmap for England, which gives reopening dates up to 21 June.

The Welsh Government said it will revisit the plan after vaccination has been offered to all eligible adults – currently scheduled for the end of July – when more evidence and data about its impact will be available.

Last week, the health minister defended Wales' decision not to set out a roadmap as the UK Government has for England.

Boris Johnson revealed his four-step route out of lockdown in February, which could see all aspects of society in England reopened by 21 June.

But Vaughan Gething said such a timetable requires "a level of forecasting" that is "not sensible".

"The long-term plan that England have set out into the middle of summer is something that requires a level of forecasting that we don't think is sensible or reliable," he said.

"There's an awful lot of hostages to fortune within that and I just don't think that is a sensible approach."

He claimed that "offering people false hope will destroy trust", adding that it is "much better to have a more focused approach to phasing out".