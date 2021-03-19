Police are searching for two men in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man in Cardiff.

Tomasz Waga's body was discovered by a member of the public on January 28 in Westville Road, Penylan having suffered a ''sustained assault.''

Tomasz was found dead in the Penylan area of Cardiff in January

South Wales Police have now issued an appeal to find two men who are wanted on suspicion of murder.

Josif Nushi, 26, and Mihal Dhana, 27, are seen on a body worn camera speaking to police on an unrelated matter in December 2020.

South Wales Police say both men are linked to a cannabis factory discovered on Newport Road shortly after Mr Waga's body was found.

Both men are thought to have left Cardiff on January 29.

Police say the men have links to Lushnje in Albania, Yorkshire, specifically Bradford and Huddersfield, north west London and Bristol.

Josif Nushi and Mihal Dhana Credit: South Wales Police

Two other men have already been charged in connection with the death of Mr Waga. Both have been remanded in custody and are awaiting trial.

Anyone with information are asked to contact 101 or provide information online via the Major Investigation Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP21B26-PO1