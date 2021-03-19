A local artist has created an impressive portrait of rugby captain Alun Wyn Jones ahead of Wales' Grand Slam showdown this weekend.

Nathan Wyburn used blades of grass cut from the Principality Stadium to make the artwork of the Welsh skipper, who just last year became rugby’s most capped international.

The portrait is a striking resemblance to the Wales captain Credit: Nathan Wyburn

Wales are due to play France in the final of their Six Nations games on Saturday after claiming the Triple Crown in a blistering victory over England at the end of February.

They also managed a seven-try triumph to hammer Italy to set them up for the finale this weekend.

ITV Wales' Sports Reporter Beth Fisher enlisted the help of the WRU's groundsman to source the grass from the stadium.

Wyburn is known for his creative productions - his latest being a giant portrait of Piers Morgan made from Marmite and Wales' latest rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit which Nathan used a rugby ball to create.

Nathan used a Welsh rugby ball to produce the portrait of Rees-Zammit Credit: Nathan Wyburn

"I try to make pop culture and relevant current story imagery, using things that relate to them", Nathan told ITV News.

The portrait took Nathan between 2-3 hours to complete

"I think generally the whole ethos of my work sometimes has a bit more of a powerful message but more than anything it makes people smile and I think that the fun element of that really comes through.

"I've made several Welsh icons over the years and I think Louis is going to go on to be one of the biggest and so it's been really cool to celebrate him and obviously Alun as well."

Nathan Wyburn's photo collage tribute to the NHS Credit: Nathan Wyburn

Nathan also created a photo collage tribute to recognise the work of the NHS at the beginning of the pandemic.