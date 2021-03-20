Calls for a 'transition period' after shielding is paused in Wales

People who have been shielding in Wales should be given a "transition period" to help them feel safer after it is paused on March 31, some charities have said.

Many people remain anxious over the coronavirus threat and will continue to shield despite the safety measure being paused, a survey by the British Lung Foundation Wales found.

Those living with conditions such as asthma, heart conditions and some illnesses - deemed clinically extremely vulnerable - have been advised to shield for much of the pandemic due to the significant risks posed to them from Covid-19.

130,000 Around 130,000 people in Wales have been asked to shield during the pandemic

Wales' Chief Medical Officer recently advised that shielding could be paused for people deemed clinically vulnerable as coronavirus infection rates continued falling across the country.

However, the British Lung Foundation Wales has now said that many of those shielding remain anxious about returning to a form of normality.

It's calling for more support to help vulnerable people, particularly in easing back into the workplace.

Falling case rates and an improving national picture prompted Wales' Chief Medical Officer to advise shielding could be paused Credit: PA Images

Joseph Carter, from the BLF Wales, said: "Over the past 12 months thousands of people across Wales have put their lives on hold in order to shield and protect themselves from Covid-19.

"Now, as we look to start winding down restrictions, it’s important that the Welsh Government do all it can to reassure people that it is safe for them to begin the transition back to normal life.

"With shielding set to pause in just two weeks’ time we believe it’s vital there be a transition period established – to allow those who don’t feel able to stop shielding until the vaccination programme has progressed to continue to receive the support they need.

The BLF's survey found that almost 70% of people shielding still expressed major anxiety about the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Many people would wait until they have had both doses of the coronavirus vaccine, it also found.

Frank Atherton, Wales' Chief Medical Officer, recently advised that shielding could be paused

In response, the Welsh Government said it understood the concerns many would have and that it was working to provide people who have been shielding with up-to-date advice and guidance.

A spokesperson said: "We know shielding is not easy and that long periods of isolation can be damaging to people’s mental and physical health.

"This is why the Chief Medical Officer for Wales kept this advice under constant review.

"Everyone who is on the shielding list should now have been offered a vaccine.

"The Chief Medical Officer has recently written to everyone who was previously shielding with advice about how to keep safe and highlighting a number of services available to those who may be feeling anxious."

Lockdown restrictions remain in place across Wales although some have been slightly eased in recent weeks Credit: PA Images

There were a further six suspected coronavirus deaths and 208 new confirmed cases, Public Health Wales data published on Saturday revealed.

The all-Wales seven-day case rate currently stands at 42 per 100,000 people.

On vaccinations 1,231,830 people have been given a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Read more: